Nokia 8 will launch globally this month

HMD unveiled Nokia’s first comeback flagship back in August during a press event in London. And while the phone is currently available for purchase in the UK and select European countries like Germany, France and Poland, we’re yet to see it arrive in the US.

Actually there is a big “if” attached – will the Nokia 8 even make it to the US? The Nokia 6 is currently available for purchase in the country, but the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are yet to make a debut although both models have received FCC certification.

Well it appears that the Nokia 8 will most likely land in the US and soon. A user on Twitter who inquired about the flagship’s availability in the country got the following replay form the Nokia Mobile account:

“The Nokia 8 will roll out globally this month and will be on sale within the next 2 weeks.”

Does that mean US customers will be able to purchase the Nokia 8 by the end of the month? It certainly seems this will be the case. Although Nokia doesn’t specifically mention the US in their Tweet.

The Nokia 8 will come boasting a 5.3-inch display with 2560 x 1440 resolution and a Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood aided by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The phone relies on a 3,090 mAh battery and runs Android 7,.1.1 Nougat out of the box, but should receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update soon.