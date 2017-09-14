Celebrating ten years of Android and AndroidGuys (Giveaway Week 3)

On November 5, 2007, the world changed. Google led a group of 34 companies to establish the Open Handset Alliance, and with it came the launch of the Android Operating System. Since that very day, we here at AndroidGuys have been fans. We love Android for its ability to connect, inform, and inspire people throughout the entire world.
AndroidGuys launched then too. For the last ten years its been AndroidGuys’ goal to cover, analyze, and celebrate Google and Android. We love Android just like anyone else and we’re as excited as the guys in Mountain View for the tenth anniversary of Android.
So, we’re celebrating.
Celebrate ten years with us!
We’ve teamed up with some truly amazing companies for ten weeks of giveaways. Each week will allow one lucky winner to walk away with a prize pack of products from some of the most well-known names in Android. We’ve tried to work with companies to include products that all fit together. Some weeks will have a theme, some weeks will revolve around one grand prize.
We’re doing this to celebrate Android, but also to celebrate you. Without the amazing community that has sprung up around both Android and AndroidGuys, none of this would be possible. As much as this is a celebration of Android and AG, it’s also a way for us to say thank you for all the support, feedback, and love that you’ve given us over the years.
BLU VIVO VIVO XL2
Vivo XL 2 is a uniquely crafted one-a-kind device. For display, it is covered with a liquid like smooth curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 glass touch panel that is gorgeous and provides a great user experience. Available with double the internal memory, 32GB paired with 3GB RAM and an upgraded Wide-Angle 8.0 Megapixel Sensor front camera and main camera sensor of 13 Megapixel, built-in 3,150 mAh battery with quick charge. You can get more information on the BLU VIVO XL2 on Amazon.
Fluance Fi50
Transport the concert into your home with the Fluance Fi50 high-performance Bluetooth Wood Speaker System. The Fi50 combines Fluance sound quality and wireless Bluetooth connectivity together into one powerful and elegant audio system. With superb sound radiation and rich timbre, this system is ideal for any audiophile and can handle even the highest volume levels with outstanding clarity. The Fi50 provides a pure listening experience that recreates the performance the way the artist intended. You can find out more about the Fluance Fi50 on Fluance’s website.
Focal Spark
Designed in France, Spark delivers Focal’s quality sound in a stylish, lightweight and comfortable in-ear headphone. The body of the aluminum headphones and the three-button remote control with omnidirectional microphone give it an elegant look. The silicone earplugs, the soft touch, flat anti-tangle cable and the rigid carrying case make it easily accessible and practical to use. Spark’s shape and weight, only 0.03 lbs., offer comfort for long listening sessions. Included with each pair of Spark are three pairs of silicone tips (size S, M, L) and a rigid carrying case. You can find out more about the Focal Spark on Focal’s website.
$25 Google Play Gift Card
Get music, movies, books, Android apps, and more on Google Play. Purchase and enjoy your content on both the web and your Android phone/tablet. We thank Google for graciously donating these gift cards for the giveaway.
Fugoo Style S
Enjoy great music in your house, backyard or wherever life takes you. Introducing FUGOO STYLE-S – the stylish waterproof Bluetooth speaker for the home that loves to play outdoors. STYLE-S was built to deliver large and very loud music to go with your active lifestyle. Waterproof and rugged, speakerphone and voice control along with up to 15 hours of battery life. You can find out more about the Fugoo Style S on Fugoo’s website.
Tronsmart Presto 10000mAh power bank
- The green port combines Quick-Charge 3.0, VoltiQ and FCP technology into an integrated whole. VoltiQ technology is adopted to the black port.
- 【Up to a 90% Conversion Rate】This means Tronsmart Product achieve a highly precise resistance capacity while charging/discharging.This makes our design method much better than standard generic mobile power banks and allows each device to be exceptionally durable.
- You can find out more about the Tronsmart Presto 10000 mAh battery bank on Amazon.
USB C Card Reader with keychain
- 2-in-1 Combination: Features dual USB interfaces that enable you not only access data to PCs with USB-A port, but also to USB-C devices such as 2016 MacBook Pro, MacBook 12”, etc.
- Micro SD Card Reader: Offers support for Micro SD, Micro SDHC, and Micro SDXC. Compliant with USB 2.0 standard, data transfer speed up to 480Mbps.
Taotronics Car phone holder
- Advanced protection: rely on the silicon pad to secure your smartphone and avoid accidental drops even on bumpy roads; benefit from a snug fit while preventing scratches
- One-hand operation: release your smartphone with just One hand thanks to the side mounted release button; benefit from a gradual release and avoid dropping your phone
- Adjustable Design: Rotate the support’s ball joint up to 360 Degree to always get the most suitable viewing angle; enjoy a 2-way insertion design that won’t obstruct the CD player’s accessibility
- You can find out more about the Taotronics Car Holder on Amazon
Terms, conditions, and rules
Even though we’d love to open this giveaway up to every person on earth, we have to work within some restrictions. For that reason, all entrants must be at least 18 years old and have a shipping address in the United States. At the conclusion of this giveaway, one winner will be chosen. AndroidGuys staff will contact the winner for their shipping information. Products housed by AndroidGuys staff will be sent out to the winner while. For products not housed by AG staff, your information will be passed onto the representatives of that company so they can send out the product(s).
This giveaway runs from 10 AM on September 14, 2017, until 11:59 PM on September 20, 2017. By entering, you agree to have your name displayed as the winner if you are so chosen. You have 30 days from the date of being contacted to claim your prizes or you forfeit them.
In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.
Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys and our partners on Twitter and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.
Again, we’d like to thank every company that has teamed up with us on this giveaway. Specifically for this week’s giveaway, we’d like to thank Motorola, JBL, Soul Electronics, Choetech, and Google.