Getting an LG V30? Protect your sleek phone with these cases

Introduced not so long ago, the beautiful LG V30 has yet to make a debut in retail. But if you already decided to purchase the stunning-looking flagship, then you might want to think about investing in a protective case too. The phone comes with a curved screen and a glass back, which means it’s prone to being easily damaged.

Given that LG V30 will come with a pretty hefty price tag (expected to be around $750), you should consider securing your investment by buying a protective case for your device. Even if the phone is yet to launch, accessory makers have already started selling protective gear for the LG V30. Check below to see some of the best LG V30 cases available for the flagship in question.

LK Slim-Fit Clear

You won’t even notice you have the LK Slim-Fit Clear on your LG V30, as this protective accessory is very thin, lightweight and see-through. Yet, it’s made out of durable TPU, so it will keep your flagship shielded in case of accidents. It’s also quite affordable.

Price: $7.99

Get it from Amazon

As-Guard Flexible TPU Case

If you love clear cases, you’ll probably like the As-Guard Flexible TPU. It’s super thin, but that doesn’t mean it won’t protect your phone. The shock absorbent and scratch resistant gel TPU material will shield your phone from inevitable every day accidents.

The case also boasts a Dotted Texture Interior design which prevents air bubbles from forming on the back of the phone (ugh, annoying right?).

This case is also available in a series of colors including Purple, Mint or Smoke Black.

Price: $7.98

Get it from Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal

The Spigen Liquid Crystal case was designed to provide a single, flexible layer of protection to your LG V30. Like other Spigen cases, it takes advantage of Air Cushion Technology to ensure it keeps the phone safe from accidents.

Price: $11.99

Get it from Amazon

Poetic Revolution (360 Degree Protection)

The Poetic Revolution case will provide full protection for your LG V30. The case is made of soft TPU material on the inside to cushion any accidental falls. The outside is made of a durable polycarbonate plastic with oversized buttons and flaps covering the ports. Additionally, the case comes with a polycarbonate layer that covers the front of the phone.

Price: $16.95

Get it from Amazon

Supcase Rugged Holster Case

If you’re a fan of rugged cases, then the Supcase might be just what you need. It’s a bit pricier than the majority of cases, but if you’re one of those outdoorsy types who need the extra protection for their gadgets, go ahead and grab it. It also comes equipped with a 360-degree swiveling belt clip holster, if you’re not a fan of carrying your handset in your pocket.

Price: $18

Get it from Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armour Case

Here’s another rugged case for the LG V30. It’s made out of a TPU layer with carbon fiber and gross detailing and features raised edges for both the display and rear camera. The Air Cushion Technology used by Spigen ensures the case absorbs the shock created in case of accidental drops.

Price: $13

Get it from Amazon

Urban Armor Gear Plasma Series

This feather-light case series complies with military MIL STD 810G 516.6 standard and comes with scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround.

The cases will make your LG V30 look quite interesting, while also providing apt impact resistance. Unfortunately, they are quite expensive. Available in Ice & Ash, the Plasma Series will ship in one week.

Price: $39.95

Get it from UAG

TopACE Slim Armor Robot Kickstand Case

If you’re planning to use your LG V30 mainly as a media consumption device, then this TopACE case might be what you’re looking for. The accessory doubles as a stand for your phone, while also providing protection from scratches and everyday bumps.

Its rugged exterior provides a firm, non-slippery grip of your device. It’s available in multiple colors including Gold, Gray, Red, and Silver.

Price: $6.99-$8.99

Get it from Amazon

Tauri Wallet Leather Case

Want to give your LG V30 a classier look? Then you’ll love the Tauri Wallet Leather case. Apart from keeping your phone safe, this case also includes a number of slots designed to house your credit cards and cash. The accessory is made of premium leather. Grab it in Black, Purple or Gold.

Price: $9.99

Get it from Amazon

Olixar FlexiShield

Here’s another affordable and straightforward case for the LG V30. It’s made of FlexiShield which is gel material similar to TPU that’s a bit more durable. Those who want to keep their phone away from harm, with as little bulk as possible will certainly love it. This case is due in stock in 1-2 weeks (just in time for the LG V30 launch).

Price: $8.99

Get it from Mobile Fun