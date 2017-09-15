Essential Phone is getting Android 8.0 Oreo in the next month or two

Earlier this week Reddit hosted an AMA during which Andy Rubin and other Essential officials answered a series of questions asked by users from around the world.

One of these queries was regarding the Essential getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update. The phone is currently shipping out to customers with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, but according to Essential’s VP of Software, Rebecca Zavin users can expect to see the new update arrive “in the next month or two”.

Another interesting detail revealed during the AMA is that Essential is prepping two new modular accessories for the smartphone due to be released in the upcoming months. The first one is a charging dock (which was teased during the phone’s launch), while the second one will be a high-end audio add-on that will offer DAC support and 3.5mm headset jack. Right now customers can only purchase the 360-degree camera accessory.

Users also wondered what’s the status on the other color versions of the phone. Essential is currently shipping only Black model, but the good news is that the Pure White color option is in build trials which means it should start going out to customers in the upcoming weeks.

As for the more interesting Ocean Depths and Stellar Gray color versions, you’ll have to wait some more. Essential didn’t give an estimate of how long it would take before these hues become available.