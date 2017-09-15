Low-end Nokia 2 smiles for the camera

While we’re waiting for the Nokia 8 flagship to land in the US, it seems that HMD – the company behind the new Nokia Android phones – is gearing up to unveil a new product.

The handset dubbed the Nokia 2 has leaked in the past, but this time we can actually take a look at it thanks to prolific leakster @evleaks who posted an image showcasing the upcoming device in black and white color versions.

The Nokia 2 is going to be a low-range handset which is expected to arrive with a 5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution, a Snapdragon 212 processor aided by 1GB of RAM and a large 4,000 mAh battery. In contrast, the Nokia 3 includes a much smaller 2,630 mAh battery, while the Nokia 6 relies on a 3,000 mAh power house.

The phone will feature virtual navigation keys and will come with Android 7.x Nougat out of the box, although HMD recently pledged it will update all its current Android models to Android 8.0 Oreo at some point. So maybe Oreo is in the cards for the Nokia 2 as well.

There’s no information available related to launch date or pricing, but the phone’s announcement seems imminent.

Would you consider buying the Nokia 2?