Save 97% on this Ultimate Computer Science Bundle (Deal of the Day)

If you look at life as some sort of rat race or mundane routine that never changes, then perhaps you’re not in the right line of work. Perhaps you need a new career or help jump-starting your current one. If you’ve ever had an to try something out in the field of computer science, we’ve got just what you need.

Today’s Deal of the Day is an 8-course bundle of training to help you learn the ins and outs of topics such as machine learning, web development, coding, and more. With some 134 hours of education at your disposal there’s surely something to spark your interests.

Features

Break Away: Programming And Coding Interviews: Ace Your Next Programming Interview with These Technical Fundamentals & Interview Tips Software Testing Omnibus: Sikuli, Selenium, JUnit and Principles of Testing: Cover 3 Technologies & All of the Underlying Principles of Software Testing The Fintech Omnibus: Theory and Practice in Python, R and Excel: Risk Modeling, Optimization, Factor Analysis, & Regression in Python, R & Excel The Big Data Omnibus: Hadoop, Spark, Storm and QlikView: Cover the Core Technologies of Big Data The Web Development Omnibus: jQuery, AngularJS and ReactJS: Master Web Dev Essentials All in One Course Machine Learning and TensorFlow on the Google Cloud: Delve Into Machine Learning Technology & How It’s Delivered Through the Cloud Time Capsule: Trends in Tech, Product Strategy: From Yahoo! & AOL to Cloud Computing & Machine Learning GCP: Complete Google Data Engineer and Cloud Architect Guide: Discuss the Google Cloud for ML with TensorFlow & Big Data with Managed Hadoop

Normally valued around $1,500, we’re offering it to our readers for only $39 right now. That’s a savings of some 97 percent and just a drop in the bucket when it comes to earning potential. Moreover, it could be what you need to get off that beaten path you’re currently on and on to something more exciting.

