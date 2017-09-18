ASUS Zenfone V with 5.2-inch fullHD AMOLED display is a Verizon exclusive

Just a few days ago we told you the ASUS Zenfone 4 Max landed on US shores. Now another ASUS handset has made it into the country.

This time we’re talking about the Verizon-exclusive Zenfone V (V for Verizon, not 5). For your information, the handset is not a re-branded version of an existing ASUS handset, but a new one which boasts model number V520KL.

Verizon lists the phone as “Coming Soon”, so we don’t know exactly when you’ll be able to purchase it. Customers will be able to grab it for $0 and $16/month for 24 months or for a full retail price of $384.

So what does the ASUS Zenfone V offer in terms of specs? It carries a 5.2-inch fullHD AMOLED display (which is pretty unusual for ASUS which doesn’t make a lot of AMOLED phones). The handset relies on an older Snapdragon 820 processor which is aided by 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage and a 3,000 mAh battery.

ASUS also promises the phone will be able to deliver phenomenal audio thanks to the 5-magnet speakers. The embedded NXP Smart AMP will deliver richer sounds with 20% louder volume, 42% less distortion and 17% deeper bass.

On the photography front, the Zenfone V features a 23-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture lens and OIS (optical image stabilization), as well as an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone ships out with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

What do you think of the new ASUS handset? Would you pay $384 to get it?