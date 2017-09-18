Blitzwolf BW-BS3 Selfie Stick review

For all the negative connotation that comes with the idea of a selfie stick, they can actually be quite practical to own. That is, of course, if you have the right one. We’ve long shied away from having one of these as we’re not the “vain” selfie-obsessed user types. Rather than marking a special group selfie shot, we’d rather capture a moment from the rear camera.

When we were asked to review the Blitzwolf BW-BS3 Selfie Stick we, admittedly, were not all that excited about it. What else is there besides putting our phone on a long arm and snapping a wider shot? As it turns out, there’s plenty at work here. We’re not going to run out and snap selfies at an Ed Sheeran concert, but we will consider packing the stick for our next day at the park.

Unpack the selfie stick and you’ll see that there’s little that needs to be done in order to get going. It’s essentially a quick pairing process over Bluetooth and then pressing a button when ready to shoot. It takes all of one minute to get set up.

The stick is primarily composed of aluminum with traces of plastic here and there. It feels really light yet it’s also sturdy in the right places. It doesn’t feel like it’s cheaply made.

The expanding phone holder works well and fit all of the different models we tried, even some of the older and wider devices. Moreover, there’s a 360-degree rotation and swiveling head that lets you put the phone in whatever angle you need.

The arm, when fully extended, adds about three feet to your reach. So, rather than taking a shot of 3-4 people squeezed in, you can grab an entire group shot without effort.

One of the hardest things about taking a selfie is pressing the camera button when it’s time to snap the picture. That problem is alleviated here, thanks to the Bluetooth-connected button. While its standard placement is in the base of the stick, you can pull it out and use it a remote, too. It’s small enough that you can hide it in the palm of your hand without anyone seeing it.

Another cool feature of the Blitzwolf Selfie Stick is that it can be used as a tripod. Indeed, you can pull the base apart into three sections which act as legs. This is pretty convenient when you want to place your phone in a static spot and snap pics. Pull out the remote and you’ll be even better positioned to take group shots.

Priced around $15-$20, we found this to be one to be worth its cost. It’s portable, lightweight, and practical — everything you’d want in a selfie stick. The versatility impressed us and we think you’ll enjoy it, too. Throw in the 18-month warranty and you’ve got a real winner. As of the time of publishing this review you could purchase the Blitzwolf BW-BS3 for $15.99 at Banggood and $21.99 at Amazon.