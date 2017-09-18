Gmail for Android update gives you Google Account settings access

Mobile users often take convenience for granted in today’s world, considering the role our mobile devices and the data in them play in our lives (mobile devices are being considered by some to be extensions or expressions of human identity). And yet, no matter how convenient our apps and information are, things can always improve. Google has done this with Gmail for Android, as the search engine giant and Android owner has given the app an update that allows users to access their Google Account settings right within the app.

Google Account settings includes features such as Sign-in & Security, which lets you add 2-step verification to your account, a one-time security code for log-ins, and even set up a recovery phone number and email address in the event you find yourself unable to access Gmail. You can never have too many backup plans for mobile security.

You can view recently used devices, giving you access to where and when you’ve accessed your information to ensure there’s no suspicious activity. One feature users will definitely appreciate is the “Password” setting that lets you change your password in the new Google Account settings. Personal info & privacy settings let you add a new photo to your profile and control the information others can see about you. We know a number of users like to “shake-up” their profile photo every now and then, and many discover they’re allowing too much personal data to be too visible and want a way to restrict access.

To access the new user Google Account settings, you’ll need to update your Gmail for Android app to version 7.8.27.168289052 (it’s showing as a September 11th update), then head into your Gmail settings and look for “My Account.” You can accomplish this by either waiting for an update prompt in your Play Store apps or you can head over to the Play Store in your “My apps & games” section and manually update Gmail for Android yourself.

What do you think of the new Gmail for Android update? Glad to see this function come to Gmail?