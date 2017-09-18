Lenovo’s new Tab 4 tablet series now available in the US, starting at $127

Fancy a new tablet? Lenovo has a few new models that might be of interest

During the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Lenovo introduces a lineup of new tablets called the Tab 4.

Now – six months later – the Lenovo Tab 4, Tab 8, as well as Tab 4 8 Plus and Tab 4 10 Plus are available for grabs in the US via Amazon, B&H Photo and Newegg for affordable price tags.

The first model called the Lenovo Tab 4 is an entry-level tablet equipped with an 8-inch HD display and a 64-bit quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz aided by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The tablet relies on a battery which should be able to sustain up of 20 hours of life on board.

As for the Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus it swaps out the Snapdragon 425 for a more powerful octa-core Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0 GHz. RAM and storage remain the same, but in this case, Lenovo also throws in a microSD card slot for memory expansion. The display resolution has also been bumped up to fullHD.

When it comes to the two 10-inch models retain the same internal specs. The only difference is that they include a larger 10.1-inch display instead of an 8-inch one. The Tab 4 series runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Users with kids will be glad to know they can easily transform these slates into child-friendly devices thanks to the Kid’s Accessory Pack which includes a shock-resistant bumper, blue-light filter, and stickers. The bundle also includes curated content, as well as parental controls.

How much for a Lenovo Tab 4 tablet? Check out the prices below

Lenovo Tab 4 8 – $127 (Amazon/B&H/Newegg)

Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus – $229 (B&H)

Lenovo Tab 4 10 – $179 (Amazon/B&H/Newegg)

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus – $279 (B&H)

You can already place an order for the standard Tab 4 models at Amazon or B&H, but the Plus models are listed as coming soon.