Grab a Martian mVoice Smartwatch (w/ Amazon Alexa) for only $129

In the market for a smartwatch or new wearable? You will definitely want to check out today’s Deal of the Day. We’re offering Martian mVoice Smartwatches for only $129.99, a savings of some 55% percent. Normally priced close to $300, these are an incredible deals.
Not only do the watches give you notifications from the major apps, but it can also be used to place or receive calls. Moreover, it can act as a shutter button for taking pictures and used for voice commands. This means you can use OK Google, Siri, and Amazon Alexa, freeing you up and making things much easier.
Features
- Get push notifications from hundreds of your favorite social, news, fitness, sports, & other apps
- Place or accept a call from your wrist
- Use ‘read message’, ‘send message’, ‘make a note’, & many other voice commands
- Integrate w/ Amazon Alexa to control your home’s devices from your wrist
- Snap photos of a group—with you in it—using a button on the watch as a shutter control
- Catch yourself before leaving your phone w/ alerts
- Call yourself when you can’t find your phone by tapping the Martian menu
Where to Buy
Massive giveaway!
You can purchase a Martian mVoice Smartwatch from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $129.99. There are a number of designs available; pick the one that speaks to you!
