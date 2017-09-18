Grab a Martian mVoice Smartwatch (w/ Amazon Alexa) for only $129

The hybrid smartwatch works with both Android and iOS and comes with a discount of more than half off!

In the market for a smartwatch or new wearable? You will definitely want to check out today’s Deal of the Day. We’re offering Martian mVoice Smartwatches for only $129.99, a savings of some 55% percent. Normally priced close to $300, these are an incredible deals.

Not only do the watches give you notifications from the major apps, but it can also be used to place or receive calls. Moreover, it can act as a shutter button for taking pictures and used for voice commands. This means you can use OK Google, Siri, and Amazon Alexa, freeing you up and making things much easier.

Features

Get push notifications from hundreds of your favorite social, news, fitness, sports, & other apps

Place or accept a call from your wrist

Use ‘read message’, ‘send message’, ‘make a note’, & many other voice commands

Integrate w/ Amazon Alexa to control your home’s devices from your wrist

Snap photos of a group—with you in it—using a button on the watch as a shutter control

Catch yourself before leaving your phone w/ alerts

Call yourself when you can’t find your phone by tapping the Martian menu

Where to Buy

You can purchase a Martian mVoice Smartwatch from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $129.99. There are a number of designs available; pick the one that speaks to you!

Shop with the AndroidGuys Deals Store and earn credits or deep discounts.