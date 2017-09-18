Samsung could be developing a 1000 fps camera sensor for the Galaxy S9

Samsung could be about to up its camera game for the Galaxy S9 as the company is said to be working on a sensor capable of capturing up to 1000 frames per second.

The report claims that the sensor is due to enter mass production in November that suggests it could be readied in time for inclusion in the Galaxy S9 to rival the Sony Xperia XZ1.

With the Galaxy S9 expected to be revealed as soon as January, it would put the November timeframe for the sensor in the prime of the development cycle for the device.

As for how the sensor will work – Sony patented a triple-stacked setup to achieve its results so Samsung must find a different route like a double-stacked sensor to achieve 1000 fps.

The new sensor will be paired with a dual camera setup as found in the Note 8 for the Galaxy S9 but would certainly provide the innovation Samsung needs to differentiate the next iteration of the device when it has already pushed the boundaries of the display.

A sensor capable of shooting at 1000 frames per second would be perfect for slow-motion sports and I certainly would make heavy use of it.

Would such a feature be enough to make you buy a Samsung Galaxy S9? Let us know in the comments section below.