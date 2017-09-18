Pokemon GO (2016)

I will always remember fondly the days where my friends and me walked through our city’s pier with hundreds of other Pokémon GO players, all interacting with each other for tips and new discoveries. You could say that the game, at first, provided very little incentive to keep playing it, but the experience that it created is something that I have never seen in any kind of gaming. Developed by Niantic under the supervision of Nintendo, it was one of the first (and definitely the most impactful) augmented reality experiences in the Play Store, and one that caught the attention of the whole world.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been the catalyzer for new AR experiences. However, with Pokémon GO maintaining a steady userbase, added to games like Ingress and platforms like Seek, we know the potential is there. You could also say that its success finally opened the door for Nintendo’s other franchises to finally come to our Android phones. This has resulted in IPs like Super Mario (through Super Mario Run) and Fire Emblem (thanks to Fire Emblem Heroes) finally making it to the Play Store, with great success.

Download and install Pokémon GO from the Google Play Store and read our review.

What would you add?

Sure, there are several other impactful games out there, either because they are well-received by critics, because of their innovative mechanics, or because they’ve spammed their way into relevance. Who can deny the impact that Plants vs. Zombies has had in gaming in general? Or how Asphalt games have introduced racing games to the masses? Modern Combat or N.O.V.A. for the shooter fans? Vainglory for the MOBA crowd? Who in this world hasn’t played Cut the Rope? There are so many great experiences in Android gaming right now, and we must be thankful that developers are bringing such high-quality content to our devices.

Are there other hidden gems that you can think of? Games that have truly impacted the way we game in our devices? Games whose mechanics are like nothing we’ve seen before? Let us know in the commets below!