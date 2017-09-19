Looking for a futuristic Bluetooth speaker? Check out these deals

Bluetooth speakers are compact portable speaker than connecting wirelessly to your phone, tablet or laptop so you can easily stream music, listen to podcasts and more.

If you’re one of those people who just loves music, these gadgets will prove to be extremely useful to you as you move around the house. Being so portable, you can take Bluetooth speakers anywhere with you – for example, you can listen to music while you cook dinner or take a shower.

Now if you’re also a Star Trek fan or want something that will spice up your home décor, we have just the thing for you – futuristic Bluetooth speakers on sale. That’s right. If you’re in the market for a Bluetooth speaker with an atypical design you’ve come to the right place. Below you will find five deals, so you can grab your speaker at a bargain.

XXL Shower Speaker

Price: $19.99 (down from $99.99)

A colorful shower speaker available in Black, Blue, Green or Red which can deliver up to 3 watts of sound. The speaker – which also lets you take phone calls – contains a large battery, so you won’t have to charge your gadget more frequently than once a month. The deal expires in 2 days.

Get the XXL Shower Speaker

Glowbar Speaker

Price: $29.99 (down from $89.99)

The Globwbar has a built-in LED screen which produces unique lighting effects to match the sound produced. It can also produce 12 Watt sound output and can support up to 3 hours of continuous playtime. Put a different spin on your living room with the Glowbar Speaker for just $29.99. The promotional price will continue to be available for the next 6 days.

Get the Glowbar Speaker

The Cube

Price: $21.99 (down from $49.99)

Impress your friend with The Cube Bluetooth speaker. This space-age-looking music playing device easily pairs to your mobile device to stream music. And thanks to its colorful LED lighting, the Cube Bluetooth speaker actually looks like it was dropped off by a space ship. The deal will be available for the next couple of days.

Get The Cube

Levitating Bluetooth Orb Speaker

Price: $64.99 (down from $149.99)

Having a levitating speaker in your home will surely raise your geek status. Made of two parts, the Orb Speaker can create an unobstructed, wireless listening experience. Moreover, you can use the magnetic base independently, as it acts as a charging base for smartphones thanks to the built-in 550 mAh battery. The speaker is available in black and white. You have five days to take advantage of this deal.

Get the Levitating Orb Speaker

Jawbone JAMBOX (Certified Refurbished)

Price: $47.99

Here’s a speaker that can deliver incredible hi-fi audio thanks to the two proprietary highly powerful acoustic drivers embedded within. It can be used to stream & share music, movies, games and take phone calls. The gadget fits right into the palm of your hand and will add a futuristic vibe in any room it is placed in. Deal expires in 3 days.

Get the Jawbone JAMBOX