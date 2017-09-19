New Pixel 2 will start at $649 in variety of colors

We’ve seen the Pixel 2 XL so it seems only natural that we get a peek at its little brother.

The HTC-made Pixel 2 is set to arrive in three colors – ‘Kinda Blue’, ‘Just Black’, and ‘Clearly White’.

There’s not a whole lot to be determined from the official look at the Pixel 2 except it looks like a smaller Pixel 2 XL. It has the same two-tone color scheme and the fingerprint sensor on the rear. Like the Pixel 2 XL, it comes down to what extra features Google packs into the device that will dictate if the Pixel 2 is an iteration or evolution of the previous model.

It’ll come in 64GB and 128GB variants and reflect the same pricing as last years’ models at $649 and $749 respectively.

Like the Pixel 2 XL, financing will be available for each storage option. The 64GB Pixel 2 will cost $27.04/mo over 24 months and the 128GB model will cost $31/21/mo.