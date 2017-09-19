This is the Pixel 2 XL, starting at $849

The Pixel 2 leaks have been slowly trickling out over the past few months as we build up to the device release, each revealing slightly more about the device each time.

However, this is the mother of all leaks. A final and official look at the Pixel XL 2, as well as a price.

The LG built Pixel 2 XL will come in a Black & White configuration as well as a single Black color. The device will be available in both 64GB and 128GB configuration that will cost $849 and $949, respectively.

The design looks very similar to that of the current Pixel devices with the fingerprint sensor on the rear and a distinct camera section at the top of the device. It’s not yet clear why the pricing has increased as much as it has and if there are new features in the Pixel 2 that warrant the added dollars. Perhaps it could be a bezel-less display or perhaps it will be OIS dual-cameras? Either way, we’ve not long to wait, but likewise, will certainly make a dent in the wallet when the Pixel 2 launches.

The new Pixel 2 will launch on October 4th 2017.