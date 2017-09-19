TREBLAB XR500 Earbuds: Wireless, sweat-proof, and 79% OFF (Deal of the Day)

With a secure fit in your ears, sweat resistance, a monster 9-hour battery life, and CMC 6.0 noise cancellation, these buds are for those workouts when you just can't focus on anything else.

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Do you plan on working up a sweat? You do know that regular headphones and earbuds don’t stand up over time, right? No, you need something that is designed withstand sweat.

Our Deal of the Day is the TREBLAB XR500 Wireless Sports Earbuds, which are currently only $36.99 (79% OFF) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

These earbuds are an excellent workout companion as they’re completely sweat-proof; the ear-fins keep them snugly in place during rigorous activity. Moreover, they feature noise cancellation and true HD sound quality. And, with nine hours of battery life, it’s all you need to get you through more than a couple of long runs.

Features

Enjoy crisp treble & deep bass free of distractions thanks to passive noise cancellation & true HD sound

Unleash yourself from wires w/ the secure, wireless fit

Push yourself for longer workouts thanks to a 9-hour battery life

Connect to any of your devices without having to constantly unpair & re-pair

Where to Buy

Available in a variety of colors (white, green, black, purple, and pink), the TREBLAB XR500 Earbuds are just $36.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry, and you’ll save some 79% off the normal cost.

