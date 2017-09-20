Google Home Mini and Daydream View leak ahead of October 4 unveil

Google is gearing up for an October 4th announcement, where it is rumored that we’ll get to see the wraps taken off the Android owner’s second-generation Pixels – the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2. As is the case with Google I/O announcements, though, product unveils often bring an additional gadget or accessory, and newly leaked images of what’s to come confirm just that.

Images of the upcoming Google Home Mini and second-generation Daydream View headset have leaked, devices that will make their market debut at the Pixels unveiling. The Google Home Mini will be a smaller, flatter version of the original Google Home, and the new Daydream View headset appears to have received some design upgrades.

First, the Google Home Mini will be a smaller more portable version of Google Home, the device known for its hands-free phone calls, voice commands, and around-the-house tasks. As technology continues to make its way in the home (home automation is a rising trend), consumers desire greater portability. The leaked images of the three different Google Home Mini color variants (Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral) show the presence of four dots at the top that are assumed to be LED notifications regarding the device.

These LED notifications are likely for battery life, with Droid-Life saying that the Google Home Mini will be battery-powered instead of wirelessly charged. Those who have never purchased Google Home but are familiar with Mophie Juice Pack LED battery levels on smartphones can understand the idea. The Google Home Mini is rumored to carry a $49 price tag.

The second-generation Daydream View headset is ready for its October 4th unveiling alongside of the Google Home Mini. Coming in three colors (Charcoal, Fog, and Coral), the new Daydream View appears to sport a more ruggedized build than its first-gen sibling. The Daydream View controller makes a return, bringing back the trackpad and volume buttons you’ve grown to appreciate in last year’s handset. The Daydream View VR headset will cost an additional $20 this time, making it more expensive than the 2016 headset ($99 for the second-gen. Daydream View vs. $79 for the first-gen. device). Pre-ordering the Pixel or Pixel XL last year netted users a free Daydream VR headset; perhaps the same good luck will grace this year’s Pixel 2 buyers.

With a more ruggedized build and some improvements on the headset (a more water-repellent material in design, perhaps?), the extra $20 should be worth it. The Pixel 2 XL build, colors, and prices have already leaked as well, so you can go ahead and select the color of your matching Daydream View headset. Of course, the new accessories will be ideal for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL buyers, though interested buyers can always wait for a price drop on the first-gen Daydream View (it’s bound to happen at the Pixel 2 unveiling).

If these leaks come true, which device(s) are you planning to pick up in October?