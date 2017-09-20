Lifetime account of Sticky Password Premium is 80% off

If there’s one rule in the world of passwords, it’s that you shouldn’t use the same one for every app, service, or account. Get compromised in one place and you risk having yourself exposed elsewhere. No, you need individual, strong, secure passwords.

The problem, though, with having so many diverse and tough passwords is remembering them. What you’ll want is a password manager that handles your forms and accounts with one single, master password. This way you just enter the one you need to remember and the service does the rest.

Features

Create strong, unique passwords, whenever & wherever you need them, on all of your devices

Never forget another password again

Automatically and securely save and fill all of your passwords across the web

Enjoy premium quality security for your all of your passwords & personal information

Automatically log-in to recognized sites

Choose between cloud-based or local storage for your password library

Fill out online forms instantly w/ saved information

Trusted technology — millions of people protected

