Niantic wants to help you celebrate the Equinox, announces Double Stardust Pokemon Go event

The Equinox is coming and Niantic wants to make it memorable for you

Niantic wants to help Pokemon Go enthusiasts celebrate the upcoming Equinox, so it is offering players the option to earn some extra goodies soon.

So starting from 1 PM PDT / 9 PM BST on September 22 until 1 PM PDT / 9 PM BST on October 2, you’ll be rewarded for every Pokemon catch and egg hatch with double Stardust.

On top of that, new special 2km eggs will be available from Pokestops and Gyms. Be sure to visit them for a chance to hatch rare Pokemon such as Chansey, Mareep, Larvitar and more.

But wait there’s more. During the period outlined above, the in-game shop will offer items such as Lucky Eggs, Lure Modules, and all-new Super Incubators that can hatch eggs 1.5 times faster.

Registering a new Pokemon to the Pokedex during the event will earn players triple the XP. This comes just in time as you prepare to battle against the Legendary Pokemon. Don’t forget that Raikou, Entei or Suicune will be in a different parts of the world on September 30, so don’t miss the chance to confront the Legendary Pokemon while it is in your area.

Don’t forget the festivities begin in two days. Until then, make sure to update your Pokemon Go to version 0.75.0 if you are on Android and version 1.45.0 if you’re an iOS user.