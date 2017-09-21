10 years of Android and AndroidGuys: Giveaway week 4 (Fitness)

We’re celebrating ten years of Android and AndroidGuys with ten weeks of giveaways. We’ve teamed up with some truly amazing companies and each week will allow one lucky winner to walk away with a prize pack of products from some of the most well-known names in Android.
As much as this is a celebration of Android and AndroidGuys, it’s also a way for us to say thank you for all the support, feedback, and love that you’ve given us over the years.
This week is all about fitness and a healthier more active lifestyle. Read on to see the prizes in the bundle and then how you can win.
MISFIT FLARE
- Automatically tracks steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and light and restful sleep
- Swim-proof, aluminum case with crystal face and single white LED light
- Fully molded on a sleek and comfortable TPU strap for effortless day to night styling
- Smart button allows you to control connected household devices
- Non-charging, replaceable battery that lasts up to 4 months
- You can find out more about the Misfit Flare on Misfit’s website.
EarlySense Live
EarlySense® Live™ is an under-mattress health and sleep tracker that monitors important health data in real-time including your heart rate, breathing, stress level, and sleep cycles and delivers it right to your mobile device.
Stay better connected to your health with real-time alerts and notifications. Live continuously monitors throughout the night to identify your body’s signals which may warrant alerts, such as high heart rate, high breathing rate, and changes in sleep patterns or quality of sleep. Push notifications get sent directly to your smartphone through the EarlySense Live mobile app.
V-MODA Forza Metallo Wireless
- 5.8mm Featherweight Micro Driver – Balanced vibrant bass, vivid mids and vivacious stress-free highs surrounded by a vast 3D soundstage
- CNC Forged Aircraft-grade Metal Housing
- Qualcomm Chipset + aptX – High-end aptX™ Audio Codec for near-CD Quality Wireless Audio Playback
- Futuristic Sweat and Weather Resistant NanoCoating Technology
- Long-Lasting Battery – Up to 10+ hours of music playback and ultra-fast charging
- 15-minute FastCharge – 15 minutes for 2+ hours playback
- Noise-Canceling Dual Mics + 3-Button Remote – Special algorithms and mic array for crystal-clear speech calls, accurate voice assistant recognition, call, assistant and volume controls
- You can learn more about the V-MODA Forza Metallo Wireless on its website.
QardioBase 2 Smart Scale
QardioBase 2 enhances the signature “floating” design of the original QardioBase and now offers a wider base for added comfort and stability on any floor surface, even for people with large feet. It comes equipped with an enhanced sensor system for even greater accuracy and quicker measurements, along with an embedded rechargeable battery that lasts up to 12 months with every charge. The screen is brighter and crisper, and there is a new haptic engine that gives a more defined vibration feedback with each measurement. QardioBase 2 comes in two colors: Arctic White and Volcanic Black.
You can find out more about the QardioBase 2 Smart Scale on its website.
Braven Flye Sport Reflect
Find the perfect beat for your stride with the wireless BRAVEN Flye Sport Reflect earbuds. Boasting high-fidelity audio and passive noise cancellation with a five-hour playtime, these snug fitting earbuds remain comfortable and secure with your choice of inner or outer ear-hooks. Designed with a reflective cable so you’ll stand out dawn or dusk, the Flye Sport Reflect earbuds are also completely water and sweat resistant, meaning you can take on that extra mile without sweating it. The included battery bank houses the slim battery pack to recharge the battery for an additional 20 hours of use. You can find out more about the BRAVEN Flye Sport Reflect on its website.
TaoTronics Bike Phone Mount
- Multiple Protections: Non-slip Rubber Grip Cradles of the Bicycle Phone Mount Secures Your Device All-around to Guard Against Any Accidental Falls. Protect Your Device on Your next Thrilling Bicycle Journey Perfectly
- Easy to Install and Remove: Screw the Flipper to Hold Firmly and Remove the Bike Phone Mount Easily by Hand
- Compatible for Most Devices: As Wide as 1.97-3.94 Inches; This Phone Holder Frees Your Hands up so You Do Not Miss Any Fun on the Exciting Ride
- Rotatable by 360 Degrees: It Presents the Best Viewing Angle on Bike Handlebars Ranging from 18 – 40mm (0.71 – 1.57in) in Diameter
- Practical and Useful: Keeps Your Device Within Reach Anytime; Simple Push on the Button to Instantly Release Your Phone
- You can find out more about the TaoTronics Bike Phone Mount on its website.
Terms, conditions, and rules
Even though we’d love to open this giveaway up to every person on earth, we have to work within some restrictions. For that reason, all entrants must be at least 18 years old and have a shipping address in the United States. At the conclusion of this giveaway, one winner will be chosen. AndroidGuys staff will contact the winner for their shipping information. Products housed by AndroidGuys staff will be sent out to the winner while. For products not housed by AG staff, your information will be passed onto the representatives of that company so they can send out the product(s).
This giveaway runs from 10 AM on September 21, 2017, until 11:59 PM on September 27, 2017. By entering, you agree to have your name displayed as the winner if you are so chosen. You have 30 days from the date of being contacted to claim your prizes or you forfeit them.
In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.
Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys and our partners on Twitter and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.
Again, we’d like to thank every company that has teamed up with us on this giveaway. Specifically for this week’s giveaway, we’d like to thank Misfit, EarlySense, V-MODA, Qardio, BRAVEN, and TaoTronics.