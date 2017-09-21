Lifetime of encrypted, private web browsing with VPNTunnel only $29

Maintaining security when online is vital to keeping your personal information to yourself only. Most of us aren’t proactive when it comes to security, as we hope the tools companies put in place will keep us safe. Yet there is a way to secure your information through encryption using a Virtual Private Network.

Today’s Deal of the Day offers you a lifetime subscription to VPNTunnel for just $29. Normally priced $9.99 a month, you’ll have your money’s worth after only three months!

Featuring unlimited bandwidth, completely unrestricted VPN tunneling, and no logging whatsoever, VPNTunnel comes in with incredible bang for the buck.

The web can be a scary place, packed full of hackers, government spies, identity thieves, and other ne’er-do-well types. VPNTunnel protects you from cyber crimes, and guarantees that your Internet activity stays anonymous. We’re talking about a lifetime of encrypted and private browsing across multiple devices and operating systems.

Features

Browse w/ blazing 10Gbps speeds

Get a new IP address every time you connect to your VPN tunnel to ensure safe, anonymous surfing

Connect to any of more than 800 servers in 31 countries

Enjoy completely log-free surfing for anonymity even from VPNTunnel

Where to Buy

You can purchase a lifetime subscription to VPNTunnel for only $29 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Use it for a few years and you’re looking at a value that reaches into the hundreds of dollars.

Compatibility

Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, XP

Mac OS X

iOS 8.0 or later

Android

Linux

Ubuntu

Steam

PlayStation

If you need protection for more devices, you can purchase a plan for 5 for $49.99; a 10-pack is only $64.99

