The first headphones with Google Assistant are now official for $349

Bose today pulled the wraps off the first Google Assistant-powered pair of noise-canceling headphones – the QuietComfort 35 II (QC35 II). As it has been previously rumored, the headphones rock a Google Assistant dedicated button on the left ear cup which, like in the case of the Bixby button on the Galaxy S8 can be used to summon the virtual assistant.

The new pair of headphones is an updated version of the company’s top noise-canceling audio product, the QuietComfort 35. But apart from the presence of the dedicated Google Assistant button, nothing else seems to be changed – the pair has the same noise canceling accuracy and boasts a battery life of up to 20 hours. Akin to the older model, the right ear cup is home to the audio volume control and multi-function button for incoming calls and using Siri.

And like in the case of most Google Assistant-powered devices, the QC35 II headphones will be able to play music, add appointments to your calendar, place a call, alert you in case of notifications and answer queries. But the headphones rely on your Android or iOS phone to do the heavy lifting – like for processing and network connectivity.

On top of the Google Assistant, the QC35 II packs new settings options to control the noise cancellation, so users will be allowed to set it high/low/off from the Bose Connect App. From there, they will also be able to change the Google Assistant button’s functionality so that they can control noise settings from the ear cup if they want.

The Bose QC35 II comes in Black or Silver and should become available for purchase later today for $349.95. Customers in the US, Canada, Germany, France and the UK will be able to grab one.