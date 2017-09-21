There are many different versions of Android, and it’s quite perplexing for anyone not technically minded to know which operating system will work the best.

A Multitasking Phone

When it comes to mobile devices, Android certainly is one of the most used operating system – and maybe it’s because of its many awesome features. Just for starters, in the hectic 21st century, where time is of the essence, with an Android, you’ve got the advantage of a phone which can multi-task – it is able to perform a number of tasks all at the same time.

A quick look at the LG G3 – you’ll see it has a Dual Window feature which allows you to select 2 apps to open alongside each other. The phone also has Qslide, giving access to 3 apps at the same time.

Smartphone users who are familiar with the different operating systems say that Android is very customizable when compared to the setup of iOS and that you can set up your phone in ways that suits you best. But the question is, what can Android bring to the table that beats iPhone X? While there are a load of features from the iPhone X that everyone is getting super excited about, the Android phone actually has most of those features, and for some time already.

Android smartphone makers have for some time already – in fact from 2009 – been using OLED displays, and now Apple is just starting out with OLED with their iPhone X. OLED has an advantage that puts it above LCD in that colours are clearer. OLED also enables your battery to last longer too.

Android seems to be one step ahead of iPhone X, and another aspect where this is evident is with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology which Android phones have already been using since 2013 already. On the other hand, Apple have only just recently introduced its own quick charging feature with their iPhones.

When it comes to facial recognition, Samsung was ahead with Apple to have this particular feature. It first introduced facial recognition to unlock the Galaxy S8 and a few months after that, Apple followed and also introduced Face ID. It is quite true that Samsung’s facial recognition didn’t take off too well, but nonetheless Android was the first with this feature.

Apple may well have embraced wireless charging, but as usual, Android phones have been offering this for more than a year already ahead of iPhone X.

Another leading aspect with cool Android phones is that you can install Google Maps on the iPhone, but you can’t make it the default app. Yes, the Apple Maps app is much better than it was at launch, but there are some very important aspects missing such as Points of Interest among others. On the other hand, with Android, Google Maps offers an excellent Point of Interest search which is integrated into the phone. This means that addresses open into Google maps.

When it comes to widgets, Android users opt to have widgets on the lock- and home screen. Important information which a user wants to see at first glance, such as the weather, can be found by quickly looking at the screen. With iPhone users, they can add widgets, but only in the Notification Centre. It is far quicker and easier to simply tap on a widget on the home screen than to bother with opening the Notification Centre with the iPhone.

Android Takes the Lead

The iPhone X may have been hailed as ‘the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone’, but the fact still remains that most of its best features have been on Android phones for some time already.

The iPhone X, known as the 10th anniversary iPhone by the media, doesn’t have a home button and its OLED screen takes up the entire front of the phone. It seems to be something astonishing as far as technology goes, in terms of looks and features, but the truth is, Android offers just as many possibilities, and always well ahead of iPhone X. With Android, regardless of what features you look for or what budget you have, there’s an Android for you, unlike Apple where you can’t easily find a phone with the budget you have.

There is competition between Android phones and iPhone, but all that is happening really is that Android’s innovative features are simply being adopted by Apple later down the line.