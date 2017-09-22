Instagram now lets you use face filters in live video

Your live videos will look better with this new feature

Instagram enthusiasts have a new feature to play with, as of this week. The photo-centric app just announced a new feature which allows users to add face filters while sharing live video.

To add face filters to your video, tap the face icon which now lives in the bottom corner and start exploring the filters available. Instagram invites you to try the sunglasses filter which will be available exclusively in live video for the next week. And with a simple tap, you will be able to change the scenery reflected in your lenses. The new feature also lets you add things like starts, clouds or rainbow lighting to your face.

Once you’ve completed your live video, you can replay it in Stories or delete the video altogether by tapping on discard.

Face filters are currently live and will be rolling out globally for the next few weeks. So if you’re not seeing the feature yet in your Instagram app, be patient. It might take a while before it reaches your device.

Instagram is constantly adding new features for its users, so just last week the app introduced the option of sharing Stories in Direct messages. And like always, these messages self-destruct within 24 hours of being sent.