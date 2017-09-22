Moto G5S Plus available for pre-order, sales go official September 29th

The Moto G5S Plus was just unveiled last month, but pre-orders had yet to commence.

That all changed yesterday, as Motorola announced pre-orders for the Moto G5S Plus. The device is a larger version of the Moto G5, but the sheer size of the Moto G5S Plus doesn’t do justice to the new features and hardware this new device packs that separates it from the Moto G5.

The Moto G5S Plus surpasses the Moto G5 Plus in design, as the G5S Plus features an anodized aluminum and water-repellent nano-coating to replace the aluminum metal backplate and plastic frame of the Moto G5 Plus.

A 4GB of RAM/64GB storage option is available for the G5S Plus (there’s a 3GB RAM, 32GB storage option available, too), slightly improved front camera (from 5MP with f/2.2 to 8MP with f/2.0) with LED flash, and a dual rear camera setup (13MP primary + 8MP secondary) round out the differences between the Moto G5S Plus and the Moto G5 Plus.

The display size for the Moto G5S Plus is 5.5 inches, compared to the 5.2-inch screen for the Moto G5 Plus. The screen resolution (Full HD, 1080p), processor (Snapdragon 625), and battery size (3,000mAh) remain the same for the Moto G5S Plus as they are on the Moto G5 Plus. The Moto G5S Plus runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Pre-orders have started already, but official sales of the Moto G5S Plus will commence on next Friday, September 29th, from Motorola.com, B&H, Newegg, Fry’s, Sprint MVNO Ting, Walmart.com, and Best Buy. You can choose between Lunar Gray and Blush Gold colors. Expect to pay $229.99 instead of $279.99 for the handset (the $50 discount is for a limited time, Motorola says).

For more information, head on over to Motorola’s product page below to find out more or place your pre-order.

Are you interested in picking up the Moto G5S Plus? What one feature of the G5S Plus stands out for you? Are you torn between this and the new Project Fi-compatible Android One Moto X4?