NVIDIA SHIELD TV is now only $179, without the Shield Controller

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV – which was launched a few months ago for $199 – just received a price cut. With this discount, NVIDIA is obviously trying to divert customers away from the new Apple TV 4K which cost $199.

The discounted SHIELD TV is offered with 16GB of storage on board and the SHIELD Remote. However, you should keep in mind the bundle does not include the SHIELD Controller, which can be acquired for an additional $59.99.

Right now, the affordable SHIELD TV is listed as being available for pre-order on NVIDIA’s website, and will be coming soon to Amazon and Best Buy too. NVIDIA says it will start shipping out the bundle come October 18.

The SHIELD TV is a popular choice for those who want to access TV shows, films and the music they purchased off the Google Play, as well as stream 4K HDR content from Netflix, Amazon Video, and Hulu. For music aficionados, the device also offers Spotify and Pandora support.

And to make sure you know the SHIELD TV is a better choice than Apple’s TV (2017), NVIDIA provides us with a comprehensive chart which details all the features that are available with the former and not the latter.

On top of the new remote-less SHIELD, NIVIDA will continue to offer the $199 SHIELD TV, as well as a larger 500GB SHIELD Pro model.