Android Messages latest update has broken new SMS notifications

Google updated Android Messages to version 2.5.207 but in the process seems to have broken one of the most important functions of the app.

It seems that notifications have stopped working as of the latest update so you’ll no longer be notified of incoming SMS. The only way of identifying if you’ve received an SMS following the app update is if you have something like Pushbullet installed to send a push notification, or if an app launcher like Nova Launcher picks up an unread message and displays a bubble.

You only need to check out the reviews for Android Messages on the Google Play Store to see that the issue is widespread and many users are seeing (or not seeing as it may be) no notifications.

If you are impacted by the bug then I suggest you install an alternative SMS messaging app if getting notifications of new messages is important you. I suspect that Google will be hastily working on a fix and will roll out an update shortly to address the issue.

Drop us a comment below if you’ve been impacted by this bug.