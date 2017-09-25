Four more coupon codes from BangGood, don’t miss them! (Promoted Deals)

BangGood has really been coming through lately as a source of great discounts on some little-known (but still quality) smartphone brands. Today is no exception, as we have four more coupon codes just for you, dear Android Guys.
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
- Key Features
- 18:9 screen, 5.99″ Full screen display
- 12% reduced chin size
- Hidden speaker & proximity sensor
- Snapdragon 835, 6/128GB RAM/ROM
- Sony IMX386 sensor, 1.25μm large pixels
- 4-axis optical image stabilization
- Four-sided curved ceramic body
- 7-series aluminum alloy frame
- Global LTE support, 6 modes 43 bands
- Price: 649.99
- Coupon Code: BGMix2128 (10% off)
Doogee Mix
- Key Features
- 5.5″ 720p Super AMOLED Display
- Helio P25 octa-core processor, 6/64GB RAM/ROM
- 16.0MP+8.0MP, F2.0 Samsung ISOCELL rear camera
- 3380mAh battery
- Price: $195.54
- Coupon Code: BGMIX925 (10% off)
Bluboo S8
- Key Features
- 5.7″ 720p Sharp display
- MTK6750T Octa-Core processor, 3/32GB RAM/ROM
- 13.0MP (SW:16.0MP) AF+3MP FF rear camera
- 3450 mAh battery
- Price: $162.61
- Coupon Code: BGBS8 (10% off)
Meiigoo S8
- Key Features
- 6.1″ FHD 18:9 Display
- MTK6750 Octa-Core processor, 4/64GB RAM/ROM
- 13.0+5.0mp IMX214 rear camera
- 3300mAh battery
- Price: $199.99
- Coupon Code: bgmgs8 (10% off)
Keep in mind that while all of these brands aren’t all that well known, all of them have pretty impressive specs – especially for the price.
Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.