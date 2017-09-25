Four more coupon codes from BangGood, don’t miss them! (Promoted Deals)

BangGood has really been coming through lately as a source of great discounts on some little-known (but still quality) smartphone brands. Today is no exception, as we have four more coupon codes just for you, dear Android Guys.

 Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

  • Key Features
    •  18:9 screen, 5.99″ Full screen display
    •  12% reduced chin size
    •  Hidden speaker & proximity sensor
    •  Snapdragon 835, 6/128GB RAM/ROM
    •  Sony IMX386 sensor, 1.25μm large pixels
    •  4-axis optical image stabilization
    •  Four-sided curved ceramic body
    •  7-series aluminum alloy frame
    •  Global LTE support, 6 modes 43 bands
  • Price: 649.99
  • Coupon Code: BGMix2128 (10% off)

Doogee Mix

  • Key Features
    • 5.5″ 720p Super AMOLED Display
    • Helio P25 octa-core processor, 6/64GB RAM/ROM
    • 16.0MP+8.0MP, F2.0 Samsung ISOCELL rear camera
    • 3380mAh battery
  • Price: $195.54
  • Coupon Code: BGMIX925 (10% off)

Bluboo S8

  • Key Features
    • 5.7″ 720p Sharp display
    • MTK6750T Octa-Core processor, 3/32GB RAM/ROM
    • 13.0MP (SW:16.0MP) AF+3MP FF rear camera
    • 3450 mAh battery
  • Price: $162.61
  • Coupon Code: BGBS8 (10% off)

 

Meiigoo S8

  • Key Features
    • 6.1″ FHD  18:9 Display
    • MTK6750 Octa-Core processor, 4/64GB RAM/ROM
    • 13.0+5.0mp IMX214 rear camera
    • 3300mAh battery
  • Price: $199.99
  • Coupon Code: bgmgs8 (10% off)

Keep in mind that while all of these brands aren’t all that well known, all of them have pretty impressive specs – especially for the price.

