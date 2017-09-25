Google Home users will soon be able to get 3 months of Deezer Premium+ for under a buck

Back in August, Deezer added Google Home support for its music streaming service, giving owners of the Google Assistant-powered speakers the ability to play and listen to music by using voice commands.

Initially, the new feature was made available in France and Germany, but US, UK, Australia and Canada were said to be due to receive the feature by the end of 2017.

We're giving stuff away to help celebrate our tenth anniversary. Are you in?

Now it seems the launch is imminent, if a new promotion which popped up on Google Home’s promotional support page for the US, UK, Germany, Australia, and Canada, is anything to go by. It looks like Google is gearing up to start offering Google Home users 3-months of Deezer Premium+ for just $0.99.

This means Home owners will be able to take advantage of unlimited, on-demand streaming of high-quality audio with no ads for just $1. After the 3-month offer expires, users will be billed the standard price of $9.99 per month, unless they decide to renounce the subscription.

Google notes that the offer is only available for the first 25,000 subscribers.

Since Deezer support for the Google Home in the US has yet to officially launch, we can take this promo as an indication the feature will become available soon enough.

As for the promotional offer, it will show up on the Google Home offers page when the time comes, so if you crave a cheap Deezer Premium+ subscription don’t forget to check it from time to time.