ZTE could beat Samsung to the foldable smartphone

We recently reported that Samsung was working on a foldable smartphone. The Galaxy X just went through certification in South Korea that signals the device could be ready to launch, but Samsung may not be the first to launch a foldable smartphone.

According to VentureBeat, ZTE is working on a dual-screen phone with AT&T that would fold out to a form a 6.8-inch phablet. The source said that the device, apparently called the Axon Multy, will feature two 1080p panels on both the front and back of the device. When folded together vertically, they will form a 2160 x 1920 display.

While the display is pushing the boundaries of technology, the rest of the hardware seems slightly outdated. The processor is a Snapdragon 820 with 4GB of RAMand 32GB of internal storage. The device will be powered by a 3120mAh battery that will power the two displays and when folded will be around 10mm thick.

It seems that with displays now pushing the boundaries of the bezels, naturally, the next step is to further maximize the display by methods such as folding it. Samsung tends to be spot on with trends of where the market is moving and if the company is indeed ready to launch a foldable Galaxy X device then ZTE may be onto a winner if it can execute the foldable technology correctly.

ZTE is holding a press event on October 17th where it is expected that the Axon Multy will make an appearance. The device is said to cost around $650.