BLUBOO S1 review video showcases excellent design

The BLUBOO S1 has been on the market for some time but may not be a device you’ve necessarily heard of. A new video dives down into the S1 showcasing an impressive design.
We're giving stuff away to help celebrate our tenth anniversary. Are you in?
The 170g device features a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 full-body display and measures just 144 x 75.9 x 8.7mm in size. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 4 with a Tri-Bezel-less display. The BLUBOO S1 packs a 16-Megapixel rear-facing and 3-Megapixel front-facing camera setup. This is all powered by a 3500mAh battery that means you’ll have no problems seeing a whole days’ use. BLUBOO quote that a 20-minute burst of high-demanding activity only consumes 8% of the overall battery capacity suggesting that the battery is optimized for user experience.
If benchmarks are important to you then Antutu reaches a rather impressive score of 63360 and with an expandable storage of 256GB you can enjoy your favorite games and quick multitasking without compromise.