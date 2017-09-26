Google Assistant gets new search bar to help you find services, new commands easier

Google is constantly trying to improve its Google Assistant service, so it’s always looking to add more smart home partners and features. But for users, it can prove a little daunting to keep up with these continuous developments.

So in order to make it easier for users to discover new app integrations, as well as commands, Google has quietly added a new feature in Assistant which introduces a search bar so users can quickly find a specific service.

Now instead of scrolling through a list in Assistant trying to find the service in question, you’ll be able to use the search bar which appears as you tap on the blue icon located in the top right corner of the window when you activate Google Assistant. The same search bar is also available in the companion application for the Google Home.

You can now search for things like “alarm” or “light” or “sport” in order to get the name of all the apps with Google Assistant integration, as well as commands associated with them. It works for first-party services like Hue, SmartThings or Honeywell, as well as for third-party ones like Alarm.com, Roomba and more.

If you checked your Google Assistant but you can’t see the search bar yet, be patient as this appears to a server-side update, so it might take a few days before it becomes available for you too.