How-to delete your search history in Instagram

Are you a frequent user of Instagram and for some reason you want to get rid of your search history?

If you want more privacy, then you should make sure you’ve deleted your browsing history first. Check the individual browsing apps (Chrome, Firefox) you’ve used, and wipe the history. But if you want to make it harder for someone to retrace your steps, you should apply the same advice to some of the individual apps you use more frequently. Like Instagram.

Fortunately, it’s quite easy to delete your Instagram search history, so next time you search for something you won’t be reminded that last month you had an unhealthy obsession with pictures of colorful cupcakes.

To go about deleting your search history in Instagram you need to find follow these steps:

1) Open the app

2) Open your profile



3) Tap on Settings



4) Scroll down (there’s a bit of scrolling to do) until you find the Clear Search History option at the bottom. It’s written in Blue.



5) Tap it and then tap on “Yes, I’m sure” button

6) That’s it!

However, you should know that even as you’ve deleted your search history, Instagram will continue to show Suggested People which are basically the people who you’ve interacted the most, but the profiles which usually show up under Recent won’t be visible anymore. So you won’t be 100% completely in the clear, but at least your search history will be gone (including tags and places).