LG X Venture brings its ruggedness to US Cellular

We recently included the LG X Venture in our list of best rugged phones you can buy right now. Up until now, the handset was available only with AT&T, but starting this week those interested in acquiring a rugged phone can buy the LG X Venture from US Cellular, as well.

US Cellular even offers the phone with a more affordable price, if you’re looking to pay in full. Prepaid customers will be able to grab it for $299 outright or for $12/month for the next 30 months. AT&T, on the other hand, sells it for $329 outright or $11/month for the next $30 months.

We're giving stuff away to help celebrate our tenth anniversary. Are you in?

Oh yeah, and there’s a third option too. You can purchase the phone unlocked from Amazon for the same $299 price.

For this amount of money, you’ll be getting a phone that’s both shock-resistant and dust-and-water resistant (IP68 certification on onboard). The LG X Venture comes packing a 5.2-inch display with FullHD resolution and Glove Mode. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 435 processor, aided by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The phone includes a so-called Quick Button which can swiftly launch apps suited for outdoorsy individuals including a barometer, compass, weather report or exercise tracker. A generous 4,100 mAh battery ensures the LG X Venture never runs out of power when you least expect it.

The rugged phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and might even get the Android 8.0 Oreo at some point.

What do you think? Do you like this phone? Let us know in the comment section below.