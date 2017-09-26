Order a 128GB OnePlus 5 and get a pair of OnePlus Bullets V2 earphones for free

You might not know this, but the OnePlus 5 does not ship with a pair of earbuds in the retail box like its often the case with many smartphones.

Well, the good news is that if you’re looking to purchase the 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage version of the OnePlus 5, the Chinese company will also throw in a pair of OnePlus Bullets V2 earphones for free. The audio accessory would normally set you back with $19.95, so you wouldn’t be saving a lot, but hey, it’s always nice to get free stuff, isn’t it?

We're giving stuff away to help celebrate our tenth anniversary. Are you in?

The offer appears to be available only for users in the US and Canada. So if you live in one of these countries and want to take advantage of the offer, you best hurry up as the promotion will most likely be available for a limited time.

The 128GB version of the OnePlus 5 is currently available in Slate Gray and comes with a retail price of $539. The phone ships with a 5.5-inch display with fullHD resolution and a Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood. The flagship is the first OnePlus phone to come with a dual-camera setup (16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7, EIS + 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.6, phase detection autofocus and 1.6x optical zoom).

Any takers?