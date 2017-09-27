Cafago offers great discounts on two Class 10 MicroSD cards; don’t miss it! (Promoted Deals)

Similar to GearBest and BangGood, Cafago is an online retailer that sells a number of different kinds of products – notably for us, cell phones and their accessories. As such, we thought we’d offer you, our dear readers, a chance at getting a couple nice deals on MicroSD cards – one 64GB, one 128GB. Check the details below.

SanDisk Ultra 64GB Class 10

Coupon: SDUMC264 (38% off!)

Good Until: 10/06/2017

Final Price: $18.98

SanDisk is the gold standard when it comes to MicroSD card, and Class 10 is the cream of the crop. You can’t do much better than this price to add 64GB to your phone’s storage.

Coupon: MMCS4241 (33% off!)

Good Until: 10/15/2017

Final price: $ 11.50

Micro may not a be brand you’re familiar with, and it probably won’t deliver the kind of performance you’re used to from SanDisk, but at $11.50 for 128GB of storage, it’s a bargain and a half.

Stick around to get more deals from Cafago, there’s plenty more to come!