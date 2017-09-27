Chuwi announces the Hi9, a budget tablet with some pretty impressive specs

Chuwi is a Chinese manufacturer that’s been trying to get into the US electronics market for a couple years now. Generally more well known for its dual-boot Windows/Android tablet PCs, Chuqi is now setting its sights on the Android Tablet market with the Hi9, an 8.4″ Android tablet that features some pretty powerful internals – rather far beyond what you’d expect from a budget piece of hardware. Announced at IFA 2017, the Hi9 has a solid if, perhaps, not premium set of features, starting with that display:

Screen: 8.4″ IPS LCD, 2560×1600 resolution

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64GB

Processor: MTK8176 SoC

Software: Android 7.0 Nougat

While Chuwi has had some struggles breaking into the US market, and while the desire for Android Tablets is faltering a bit in an iPad-dominated market, the Hi9 offers solid mid-range specs for what is likely to be a reasonable price. We can’t confirm a solid price at the moment, but we’ll be sure to update you once we can, dear Android Guys.