Gear Up: Kenu car docks and mounts

For those of you looking to purchase a new car mount for your phone, you might want to check out Kenu and its latest products. With four new models to choose from, there’s surely something for your needs.

First up are the new Airframe Magnetic and Airframe Pro. Priced $24.95 and $29.95, respectively, they are designed to clip into your car’s air vents. Thanks to the way the clip is created, they’ll fit in any vent style: horizontal, vertical, circular, or angled.

The duo are built to hold all smartphone sizes so don’t worry about that giant new handset with a 6-inch display. Go ahead and plunk that Galaxy Note 8 down and use its screen for turn-by-turn GPS.

The Airframe Magnetic relies on the use of a magnetic plate that adheres to the back of your phone. Or, if you have a protective case, you can put the plate inside; the magnet is strong enough to bite it through most cases. The Airframe Pro, for its part, is more traditional with the expandable grip.

Another handy feature for the Airframe line is that you can insert a credit card or business into the back, essentially turning the clip into a makeshift desktop travel stand. This is perfect for flights as you can set the phone down in landscape mode and watch a film.

If you prefer a more traditional mount, check out the Airbase Magnetic and Airbase Pro. Sold for about $29.95 each, these are the sort of base that you’d stick to a dashboard or desk. Or, perhaps you might turn it upside down and adhere it to the windshield.

Both of the Airbase models feature a 360-degree pivot so you can turn the phone to just the right angle. Like the aforementioned models, the Airframe Magnetic employs neodymium magnets (safe for handsets) to keep things locked in tight. The Airframe Pro, as you would expect, features the expanding grip with stainless steel rods.

Learn more about Kenu products at its website: kenu.com