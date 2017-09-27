Google and Emogi team up to bring animated stickers to Gboard

If you love to share stickers using Google’s popular mobile keyboard application, Gboard then you’ll be glad to know that the app has just received an infusion of animated stickers courtesy of Emogi (not Emoji).

According to the official press release, animated stickers are 3.6 times more likely to be shared during conversation than their static counterparts, so Google has teamed up with Emogi to offer Gboard fans thousands of lively stickers.

We're giving stuff away to help celebrate our tenth anniversary. Are you in?

Emogi plans to update its Gboard sticker database on a daily basis, so users can expect to be kept up to date with the latest meme trends.

In order to access the new Emogi collection, you will need to download the Emogi for Gboard app from the Google Play Store. Once it’s installed, fire up the app on your phone, tap on the smiley face icon and then on the sticker button. You should see the get Emogi stickers button.

In case you don’t know, Emogi is a platform that puts a large collection of emoji, stickers, and GIFs at users’ disposal. According to Emogi itself, its service manages to attract 40 million users each month thanks to the integration with popular messaging apps like iMessages and Facebook. Now Gboard has been added to the list, as well.