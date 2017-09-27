This $12 universal dash smartphone clip mount keeps you safe and legal (Deal of the Day)

Depending on where you live, there’s a chance that you might not be allowed to touch your phone when driving. Not just talking on it, mind you, but even having it in your hand can draw the ire of law enforcement.

What are you doing with your phone when you get in the car? Are you throwing it in a cup or putting it into a pocket? Why aren’t you putting it into a mount of sorts?

We're giving stuff away to help celebrate our tenth anniversary. Are you in?

Our Deal of the Day is a universal smartphone clip mount that fits pretty much any phone, and in just about any car. Rather than sticking it to your window or adhering it to your dash, you’ll use the expanding clip to secure it. The best part of all, it only runs $11.99.

Features

Double curved base design w/ protective non-slip silicone pad keeps your phone stable & fixed

Allows for smooth, one-hand touch operation

Long clip arms supports almost all smartphones, digital cameras, & some GPS devices

Normally priced at $39, we’re offering it to our readers for only $11.99 right now. That’s a savings of some 69 percent but it won’t last forever!