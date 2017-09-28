AutoPi wants to make every car much, much smarter

In a world where the Internet of Things is becoming more and more a reality, the large majority of cars on the road are still disconnected from that world. Sure, many cars these days come standard with Bluetooth and some even have 4G hotspots baked into them, but for the most part our cars are totally separate from an otherwise connected world.

That’s where AutoPi comes in. On Kickstarter right now – and with a mere $500 to go! – the Raspberry Pi-based AutoPi system plugs into your car’s ODB-II port (every car since 2002 has one), transforming your dumb car into a smart one. This brings a world of functionality to your vehicle:

The features it can bring to your care are legion: create a touchscreen car computer, use Google Assistant, and create If This, Then This style rules for your car. AutoPi Cloud is the backend of the AutoPi system, where you can govern all the functionality remotely, from your desktop or phone. AutoPi starts at $100 for a DiY model, ranging up to $274 for the best model, which includes WiFi and 4G connection.

The idea is pretty genius, really, and I’m shocked it hasn’t been done at this level before. But the AutoPi team wants to do it, and is this close to making it happen. Let’s see if we can’t make their dream a reality, dear Android Guys.