Canvaspop wants to print out those killer Instagram photos for you

So you’ve taken some great photos, tweaked them a bit and then shared them online. Now you’ve got all sorts of friends and family asking for copies. Why? Because nobody captures the moment like you do.

Instead of letting your loved ones download the images to their devices, why not take things a step further? Why not get them a gift that just happens to center around the photos?

Canvaspop is an outlet that specializes in turning your pictures into printed artwork. Be it in the form of a poster, collage, Triptych print, magnet, or pillow, it’s an easy process with quick turnaround.

We recently had a chance to test out the custom photo pillow and were really impressed with the way in which things were handled. Moreover, we were delighted to see the finished product, an 18″ x 18″ pillow that has become a conversation piece.

For us, the hardest part about ordering was figuring out which picture we were going to use to test it out. Now that we’ve had a chance to check it out, we’re ready to dive back in with more stuff.

Having recently gone to a concert with lasers and lights, we’re interested in checking out a triptych print. What is a triptych print, you ask? That’s where you take an image and break it apart over three pieces. You can space them out, offset them, and do other cool things with the artwork. It works great in cases where you have a lot of colors or objects and don’t need to focus on, say, a single face.

There are plenty of options at Canvaspop, each of which speaks to a different sort of use case or photo. We invite you to check them all out to see what would make a good gift.

Not everything has to be done from scratch, either. There are existing designs to start with and patterns which could make for interesting pillow backs. Prints can be done in just about any size with various framing and color options. And, if you’re not sure where to start, check out the gallery of inspiring ideas.

Save 35% with AndroidGuys

While you might find a coupon code upon entering the site, we have a special one just for you. Indeed, if you use CPGUYS, you’ll save 35% on anything in the store.

With Christmas coming up, now’s the perfect time to get started on your shopping. You’ll have the perfect, custom printed gift ready to go and a few months to spare, too.