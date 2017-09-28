LG V30 US release dates finally announced

We figured that LG would have wanted to improve on the V20’s large announcement to release gap last year, but unfortunately the V30 has found itself in the same predicament. It’s been just about a month since we had official word about LG’s hot alternative to Samsung’s Note 8 big-hitter. It’s been frustrating to say the least for those who LG has made excited about this promising flagship phone.

But if you’ve managed to hold out, you’ll finally get to see if the wait was worth it next week. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have let the cat out of the bag; here’s the scoop:

AT&T: Very short pre-order window. You can technically order the V30 on Oct. 5th, but it will be in stores the next day, on Oct. 6th. Retail cost is $810 or you can finance it for $27/month for 30 months. Read the official word here.

Very short pre-order window. You can technically order the V30 on Oct. 5th, but it will be in stores the next day, on Oct. 6th. Retail cost is $810 or you can finance it for $27/month for 30 months. Read the official word here. T-Mobile: A week behind in comparison. The V30 won’t be in stores until Oct. 13th on T-Mobile, with pre-orders starting on Oct. 5th. Retail price will be $800 or $30/month for 24 months (with $80 down). Bear in mind that this will be the first phone to launch that can use the carrier’s brand new 600 MHz frequency, enabling the potential of better coverage and future-proofing. Read the official word here.

A week behind in comparison. The V30 won’t be in stores until Oct. 13th on T-Mobile, with pre-orders starting on Oct. 5th. Retail price will be $800 or $30/month for 24 months (with $80 down). Bear in mind that this will be the first phone to launch that can use the carrier’s brand new 600 MHz frequency, enabling the potential of better coverage and future-proofing. Read the official word here. Verizon: The V30 is also launching Oct. 5th on Verizon. That’s literally all we know right now. No pricing or info about pre-ordering. We should see official word soon.

As a refresher, the LG V30 is a powerhouse of features. We’re looking at a 6.0″ QHD+ P-OLED screen with 2:1 aspect ratio (LG has finally moved to OLED on its flagship), Snapdragon 835 chipset with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage with microSD expansion, 16MP standard camera (f/1.6 aperture, OIS) + 13MP wide-angle camera (f/1.9 aperture, no OIS), 3,300 mAh battery (no longer removable), IP68 rated waterproofing, wireless charging, and headphone jack powered by the newest HiFi Quad DAC.

It’s looking like Silver may be the only color we’re getting, but it may be too early to conclude that. The V30 was initially announced with four colors: Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet. We knew all these colors weren’t coming to the US, but dang. I personally really wanted the Moroccan Blue, especially after Samsung shafted the Note 8‘s blue color in the US.

Have you managed to hold out for the V30’s untimely release? One thing that’s nice is that we’ll be able to check out the new Pixel phones on Oct 4th before having to decide on the purchase.