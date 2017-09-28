Win thousands of dollars of prizes in our Ten for Ten giveaway! It’s week 5 and we’re celebrating music!

We’re celebrating ten years of Android and AndroidGuys with ten weeks of giveaways. We’ve teamed up with some truly amazing companies and each week will allow one lucky winner to walk away with a prize pack of products from some of the most well-known names in Android.
As much as this is a celebration of Android and AndroidGuys, it’s also a way for us to say thank you for all the support, feedback, and love that you’ve given us over the years.
This week is all about music — and in a major way! Our bundle is packed with prizes from the likes of Fluance, V-MODA, Master & Dynamic, Braven, Fender, and Fugoo!
Read on to see the prizes in the bundle and then how you can win.
Fluance Fi 70
- Bring the concert hall into your home with high fidelity sound perfected by your favorite artist and performed flawlessly by the Fi70
- Powerful integrated amplifier and six-speaker configuration including dual 8” subwoofers reignites the loudness of your favorite songs with full, rich audio unlike anything you’ve ever heard before
- Exquisitely commanding cabinet design is handcrafted with engineered wood, separate enclosures, and a thick front baffle to perfect the reproduction of your favorite music
- Wirelessly stream music instantly from Spotify, Pandora, iTunes or your own music library for room filling, concert-like sound; AptX enhanced Bluetooth audio technology ensures powerful and well-defined sound
- Feature-rich extras include AM/FM radio, adjustable EQ, touch controls, audio input, digital optical input, LED display, alarm clock, and USB port for charging your devices
- You can find out more about the Fluance Fi 70 on its website.
V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless
- Offer the best of both worlds with wired and wireless modes for hybrid listening
- Simultaneous Device Pairing – Multitasking users can pair the headphones with two sources at a time, such as a smartphone and laptop for work or a smartphone and smartwatch for working out
- BLISS Large Enhanced Memory Foam Cushions – Unparalleled supple comfort
- VAMP – Legendary V-MODA VAMP AMP/DAC technology condensed
- Qualcomm aptX (On Rose Gold version) – State of the art audio codec enables CD-like quality sound over Bluetooth which allows for the best lossless wireless listening experience
- Passive Noise Isolation – Naturally cut the distractions of jet engines and unwanted noise without the hiss and pressure of Active Noise Canceling (ANC)
- Crystal Clear Communication – Hidden mic and included 1-Button SpeakEasy™ cable allows calls on-the-go, at the office or gaming
- You can find out more on V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless on its website.
Master & Dynamic ME05
Fender Newport Speaker
Easily portable and packed with music-friendly features, the Newport Bluetooth Speaker makes it easy to bring Fender’s classic stage-ready style, performance, and sound everywhere you go. Designed in Southern California, with a look inspired by our classic amplifiers, the Newport brings Fender’s famously clear, powerful sound to streaming music and phone calls. You can find out more about the Fender Newport Speaker at its website.
$25 Google Play Gift Card
Get music, movies, books, Android apps, and more on Google Play. Purchase and enjoy your content on both the web and your Android phone/tablet. We thank Google for graciously donating these gift cards for the giveaway.
Braven Stryde 360
Immensely powerful and conveniently portable, the Stryde 360 Bluetooth® speaker fires loud, pure audio on all cylinders. Designed to go where you go, it easily fits in cup holders and water bottle cages, and is a lightweight addition to backpacks, sport bags or purses. Stryde 360 distributes smooth, consistent 360-degree sound from dual passive radiators with custom, in-house tuning for perfect sound every time. Its certified waterproof exterior is ideal for the pool or beach and the built-in voice control works with your smartphone to give a command or make and take calls hands-free. You can find out more about the Braven Stryde 360 on its website.
Fugoo Go
Enjoy great music wherever life takes you. Introducing FUGOO GO – the best value in waterproof Bluetooth speakers. GO was built to deliver large and loud music to go with your active lifestyle. Waterproof and rugged with 360º audio, built in Mounting Cord and 10 hours of battery life. You can find out more about the Fugoo Go on its website.
Terms, conditions, and rules
Even though we’d love to open this giveaway up to every person on earth, we have to work within some restrictions. For that reason, all entrants must be at least 18 years old and have a shipping address in the United States. At the conclusion of this giveaway, one winner will be chosen. AndroidGuys staff will contact the winner for their shipping information. Products housed by AndroidGuys staff will be sent out to the winner while. For products not housed by AG staff, your information will be passed onto the representatives of that company so they can send out the product(s).
This giveaway runs from 10 AM on September 28, 2017, until 11:59 PM on October 3, 2017. By entering, you agree to have your name displayed as the winner if you are so chosen.
In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.
Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys and our partners on Twitter and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.
Again, we’d like to thank every company that has teamed up with us on this giveaway. Specifically for this week’s giveaway, we’d like to thank Fluance, Master & Dynamic, V-MODA, Fender, Braven, Fugoo, and Google.