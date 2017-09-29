ASUS ZenFone V, Kyocera Dura XV LTE rugged basic phone now available at Verizon

The LG V30 will also be landing at Verizon soon

Verizon this week has some news to share with us. The most important part is related to the LG V30 which will (finally) be landing at Big Red on October 5.

There’s not going to be a pre-order period for it, which means you won’t have to wait for the phones to start shipping out. Pricing and additional info is coming soon.

Furthermore, we’re told the Verizon-exclusive ASUS ZenFone V is now available for purchase. You can get it either for $384 in full or for $16/month for 24 months.

The ASUS ZenFone V is middle-range device coming with an outdated processor, but at this price, it might attract some customers. The phone comes boasting a 5.2-inch fullHD AMOLED display and takes advantage of a Snapdragon 820 processor working side-by-side with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The handset also includes a 23-megapixel main camera with dual tone flash capable of shooting video in 4K, as well as an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Big Red also launched the Kyocera Dura XV LTE flip phone this week. The basic phone comes with a rugged design and boasts Military Standard 810G for dust, shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure, solar radiation, salt, fog, and humidity. The device is also IP68 certified.

It also boasts a 2.6-inch QVGA display with high-contrast LCD mono and offers the services of a 5-megapixel autofocus camera with LED flash and video camcorder (you can opt to buy the phone without the camera).

Verizon is selling this rugged phone for $264 in full or for $11/month for 24 months.