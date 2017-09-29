Sign-up for an Amazon Music Unlimited trial and get $10 in credit

To celebrate the arrival of the new Echo devices, Amazon is currently offering music enthusiasts $10 promo credit when they sign up for a free 30-day trial of its Music Unlimited service by using the promo code MUSIC1.

That sounds good, but there are a few things to be taken into consideration here. First off you need to be a new subscriber to take advantage of the promo, so current subscribers or older are not eligible to get the free credit. Secondly, you can only spend the $10 on products sold and shipped directly by Amazon.

Once you’ve signed up with the service, you can change (or cancel) the subscription to not auto-renew in order to make sure you won’t be charged additionally after the promotion expires.

A subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited normally costs $7.99/month for Prime members or $9.99/month for non-Prime members.

Amazon’s Music Unlimited service is home to tens of millions of songs and thousands of playlists users can stream from their smartphones, tablets, Alexa-enabled devices and more.

If you’re interested in trying out Amazon’s own music service, remember you have until October 6 to sign up and until October 31 to use the $10 credit.

Even if you prefer using Spotify or Google Play Music, it wouldn’t hurt to sign-up for this free trial. You’ll get $10 credit to spend on Amazon, but also the chance to see if Music Unlimited would work for you or not.