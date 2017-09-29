TomTop’s favorite three drones for beginners! (Promoted Deals)

When it comes to drones, many have heard about the usual players in the area such as GoPro and DJI but these come at a price. For those looking to get into the drone game but perhaps want something more budget friendly, our friends at TopTop have some great deals.

First up is the Visuo XS809W which takes a que from the foldable drones to provide a compactable drone that is travel friendly. It can be yours for only $37.99 using the coupon code below.

2.4Ghz Foldable RC Quadcopter

Coupon code: LSR7953B

Next up is the JJRC H37 Mini BABY ELFIE WIFI FPV RC Quadcopter Fly More Combo which is up for $38.99 using the coupon LSR8779. A super compact design again allows for a travel companion to make sure you can get that drone shot without having to take a bulky drone with you. A 720p camera also provides quality footage with a 30-degree view angle.

Finally if the other two drones aren’t quite what you’re looking for then perhaps the JJRC H47 WIFI FPV Foldable RC Quadcopter is more of your taste. It’s currently on Flash sale for just $45.99. What makes this drone different to the others is the G-sensor controls that allows you to tilt the controller to fly the drone in a specific direction. Again with a 720p camera, you’ll be sure to get a great shot.