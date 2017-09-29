Ulefone Power Max will packing a whopping 13,000mAh battery

Ulefone has an impressive handset in the Ulefone Power 2, a phone with an unusually large 6,050mAh battery and a faster-than-fast fingerprint scanner that rivals premium, high-end Android-powered handsets for an extremely low-end price. Ulefone gives good specs and some decent performance for a fraction of the costs of high-end smartphones, which makes Ulefone one of those OEMs that delivers on affordability.

We’ve received word from Ulefone that the OEM is working on two new smartphones. One, a next-generation version of the Ulefone Power 2, will be called the Ulefone Power 3 and retain the 6,050mAh battery of the Ulefone Power 2. The Ulefone Power 3 is expected to have an updated Android system update from the Power 2, while retaining the premium look and feel.While the Ulefone Power 3 will make waves of its own, Ulefone has another device it’s working on whose battery capacity will blow the Ulefone Power 2 and Power 3 out of the water. The device will be called the Ulefone Power Max and will bring a 13,000mAh battery to the table. Yes, you’re reading that right: 13,000mAh of on-the-go juice! The Ulefone Power 2 gets users through the day and then some; imagine what the Ulefone Power Max will do? According to the photo above, if one zooms in on the back cover, you’ll notice (apart from a slightly protruding camera hump, that the Ulefone Power Max will also bring dual rear cameras, a dual-LED flash, and back-mounted fingerprint sensor. Yes, Ulefone looks to bring dual rear cameras, already present on its Ulefone Gemini, Ulefone F1, and Ulefone F2, to the Power Max. It appears that dual bottom-firing speakers are present, but your ears will have to be the judge of its audio output (when the device arrives to market, that is).

3,000mAh batteries have been good enough to get users through two-thirds of a day if not an entire one, so the Power Max should ensure users have a few days of battery life and may surprise light to moderate users.

The Ulefone Power Max will be the first smartphone on the market to pack a battery capacity the size of a power bank. Both the Ulefone Power Max and the Ulefone Power 3 will be released by year’s end.

For users who want to know what to expect with the Power 3, check out our Power 2 review. The review will come in handy, now that Ulefone has a sale going on the Power 2 for Spanish and British customers. Use discount code UER9AYYP at the Spanish Amazon store to get the Ulefone Power 2 for €189 or 2IE7CXJM in the British Amazon store to get the Power 2 for ￡159. The discount offers are valid through October 15th, after which the price of the Ulefone Power 2 will return to its $199.99 price tag.

What do you think about the Power 2 discounts? Interested? How about the Ulefone Power Max? Would you love carrying around a 13,000mAh battery-enabled phone? Concerned that the battery size may prove too big or heavy in the hands? Think high-end smartphones should push battery limits beyond 3,000mAh? Do your thing in the comments.