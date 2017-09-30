OnePlus 5 spotted running Android 8.0

If you’re in the closed Beta for Android 8.0 then you’ll already be familiar with Oreo on your OnePlus 5. For the rest of us there’s some good news in that a OnePlus 5 has been benchmarked running Android Oreo lending suggestion that an update could be imminent.

A benchmark result could indicate that the company is internally testing the update or that more users have Android Oreo on their device and someone happened to run a benchmark. The result comes from Geekbench which is one of the most popular benchmarking websites. I would expect OnePlus to have its own benchmarking software and not rely on Geekbench to test performance gains and losses from Android Oreo, but you never know!

While it doesn’t necessarily indicate anything specific about an Android Oreo release, it does show that an update does exist for the OnePlus 5 and it’s a matter of time before it is released to the public.